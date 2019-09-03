Thames Hospice launches 'most ambitious' fundraiser in charity's history

Thames Hospice has announced its ‘most ambitious fundraising appeal’ in its 30-year-history as it bids to raise the last £3 million needed for its new facility.

The charity, which has been constructing its new complex at Bray Lake, needs the cash to complete the development and will kick off its ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign this weekend with a series of roadshows announced for the area.

Shoppers in Maidenhead High Street will have the opportunity to donate and get autographs and selfies with TV star Ross Kemp, and take in entertainment and refreshments, from 11am on Saturday, September 14.

Thames Hospice ambassador and actress Sue Holderness will be in Windsor and Dedworth on September 7 and September 12, respectively, to help raise cash.

Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have the support of Ross Kemp, one of our greatest TV stars.

“Ross recently spent time with patients and staff at our hospice on Hatch Lane to learn more about our work and we were delighted to show him around the new hospice by Bray Lake.

“We are all so excited that Ross, together with Deputy Mayor Gary Muir, will be joining us in Maidenhead to celebrate and help spread the word about our appeal to raise the final £3 million we need to complete your new hospice.

“Please come and support us and let’s Raise the Roof together.”

Thames Hospice needed to move to a new site because its current Hatch Lane facility can no longer keep up with the amount of people needing its services.

The new hospice will cost £22 million and is set across eight acres next to Bray Lake. In a statement, the charity said the last fundraiser to get to that amount is its 'most ambitious public fundraising appeal' in its history.

It will include 28 inpatient rooms, each with its own bathroom, and space for families to stay overnight.

It will also contain a dedicated day therapy centre, education centre and library to support community healthcare professionals.

A patient at Thames Hospice, Lisa Parris-Cambridge, said: “Thames Hospice has been there for me and my girls. They provide the care, counselling and support that make my diagnosis better to deal with.

“I can’t imagine what life would be like for others in the same situation left without Thames Hospice’s support.”

Visit www.raisetheroof2020.org.uk to find out more about the roadshows and how to support the hospice.