Maidenhead man sentenced for drug offences

A Maidenhead man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for drug offences.

Jason Wade, 28, of College Rise, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property on Tuesday, August 27.

Wade was given a sentence of three years and four months on the same day.

On Wednesday, July 17, a warrant was carried out at Wade’s home and he was charged after officers found drugs and cash.

PC Katy Phillips, of Maidenhead Police Station’s Problem Solving Team, said: “Drugs have a significant impact on our communities and we will continue to work hard to investigate and prosecute offenders.

“Wade will now face a prison term for his actions.

“We would always urge members of the public who are aware of any drug dealing in the community to please report it to police by calling 101, making a report online or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111.”