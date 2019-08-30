Firefighters tackle blaze by North Town Moor

16:46

The fire service has said it is now safe to open all doors and windows in the area.

16:37

This latest statement has just come in from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"At 12:37pm on Friday, 30 August, we received reports of a fire on Ray Mill Road West, Maidenhead.

"Crews from Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor, Langley were sent to the scene alongside four officers and supported by Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving approximately 300 tyres and two shipping containers which contained several cylinders.

"The incident is now being scaled back, but firefighters are likely to remain on scene throughout the evening. Thank you for your cooperation and patience whilst we deal with this incident.

"Currently Ray Mill Road West remains closed. Please continue to avoid the area wherever possible."

15.45pm:

Road closures remain in place near the fire.

14:57

Thick smoke was visible on approach to the fire. This picture was taken by our reporter earlier:

2.50pm:

Reporter Kieran Bell has just returned from near the scene of the fire.

Officials there confirmed that the blaze was located in a scrapyard just off Ray Mill Road West. It is not yet known if there has been any injuries.

Small explosions could be heard during the early part of the fire, with thick plumes of black smoke visible from the town centre.

A group of workers from the scrapyard were also being spoken to by emergency services, with one saying flames could be seen at the back of a generator container.

Several fire crews were in attendance, including Slough, Windsor, Langley and Bucks. Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance were also on the scene.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

2.19pm:

South East Water said customers in the area may experience no water, low pressure and white or brown water as a result of the fire.

The fire service are using the network supply to extinguish the blaze.

A statement on its website says: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused while this is ongoing and can assure you that supplies will return as soon as possible after this has been dealt with."

2pm:

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is reiterating the police advice:

"Currently Ray Mill Road West is closed. Please avoid the area wherever possible. We are advising all local residents and businesses to keep windows and doors closed while we deal with the incident."

13.40pm:

Bucks Fire have arrived.

13.35pm:

The official advice is to remain indoors and keep all doors and windows closed until future notice.

13.34pm:

A witness from Maidenhead Car Spares was there when the fire started. ‘We were just chatting and heard a few bangs, we were running with fire extinguishers, but couldn’t put it out.’ Flames at back of generator container, he added. @MaidenheadAds #Maidenhead — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 30, 2019

13.17pm:

Police have advised people to avoid the area.

***FIRE***

13.13pm:

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed they were called to reports of a fire on Ray Mill Road West at 12.37pm.

A statement said: "At 12:37pm on Friday, 30 August, we received a call to reports of a fire on Ray Mill Road West, Maidenhead.

"Crews from Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor, Langley have been sent to the scene, alongside crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"More information will be shared as it becomes available."

13.04pm:

An official has said the fire is at a scrapyard with gas cylinders and Ray Mill Road West is blocked off.

Fire is a scrapyard with gas cylinders, an official has said. Ray Mill Road West is blocked off - firefighter said might block whole road.



12.59pm:

The fire is by the North Town Moor.

12.57pm:

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has tweeted to say crews from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor are on the scene.

Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen from Maidenhead town centre.

The exact location of the fire is not known yet but Maidenhead Fire Station has been called for information.

