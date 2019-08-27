Contractors working to fix Queen Street traffic lights

Update 15:49

A spokesperson from the Royal Borough said: “The VolkerHighways team are aware of the issue with the temporary traffic lights by Maidenhead Station and are working on a solution.

"For the time being, the team will monitor the lights to ensure any issues that may develop are dealt with quickly.”

Contractors in the town centre are 'working on fixing the problem' with the traffic lights, the council has said.

Major works are taking place in Queen Street and outside the train station on footways and the island area as part of a scheme to prepare Maidenhead for an increase in commuters.

Temporary traffic lights are in place to control vehicles and pedestrians, but concerns have been raised that the lights are incorrectly programmed, with both regularly stuck on red.

The Royal Borough's new customer services Twitter account said today (Tuesday) that the highways team has been informed, with contractors 'working on fixing the problem at the moment'.

"If we get any updates we will let you know," it added in its post, a reply to Cllr Helen Taylor (TBF, Oldfield).

Hi Cllr Taylor. Thanks for the update. I have spoken to the highways team and have been informed the contractors are working on fixing the problem at the moment. If we get any updates we will let you know. — RBWM customer services (@RBWMsupport) August 27, 2019

What are your thoughts on the situation? Email kieranb@baylismedia.co.uk or tweet us @Maidenheadads