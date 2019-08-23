SITE INDEX

    • Pair escape after car plunges into River Thames near Boulters Lock

    A car ended up in the River Thames following a crash near Boulters Lock last night.

    At about 10pm a van collided with a Vauxhall in Ray Mead Road, with the smaller car being propelled through the barriers and into the water.

    The driver and passenger managed to escape from the car and haul themselves onto a nearby boat.

    Emergency services attended the scene with rescuers helping the pair to safety.

    The driver of the van was unharmed.

