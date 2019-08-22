SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Education
Thu, 22
22 °C
Fri, 23
25 °C
Sat, 24
27 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • LIVE: GCSE Results Day 2019

    Reporting team

    LIVE: GCSE Results Day 2019

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their GCSE results today.

    We are reporting live throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    09.42am:

    Results are now starting to come in from Beechwood

    09.29am:

    Oliver will be celebrating at Reading Festival

    09.28am:

    Reporter Kieran Bell is at Newlands

    09.24am:

    Well done Munib!

    09.19am:

    Great results from Desborough School

    09.15am:

    Results coming in from Langley Academy

    09.12am:

    Reporter George Roberts was at Baylis Court School hoping to get some live reaction but he has been told he cannot speak to any students or get overall pass rate results until 9.30am, despite students being in the room, so he has had to move onto another school. 

    09.10am:

    Cox Green students getting their results 

    8.56am:

    Overall 85 per cent of students at Windsor Girls School achieved a pass in English and 80 per cent in maths. 

    8.52am:

    Reading Festival of course!

    8.51am:

    Reporter Georgina Bishop is at Windsor Girls School - congratulations Chloe and Emily

    8.49am:

    First results are coming in

    8.34am:

    Reporters are gearing up for the results

    8.21am:

    A little reminder about the GCSE grading system. 

    Traditional A*-G grades have been replaced witha 9 to 1 system, with 9 the highest mark. 

    English and maths were the first to move to the new system in 2017, with 20 subjects following last summer.

    This summer, new grades will be awarded for the first time in a further 25 subjects including business, design and technology and many languages. 

    8.12am:

    Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog for GCSE results day 2019.

    We will be bringing you updates from our schools throughout the morning.

    Good luck to everyone collecting their results!

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved