    • Traffic lights down at busy Maidenhead junction

    Traffic lights at a busy town centre junction are down this morning.

    Lights at the junction of Queen Street and Frascati Way, in front of the station car park, where the new crossing works are taking place, are out of action.

    The signals on the junction with Queen Street appear to be off while lights facing south have a cover over them with a note attached saying 'not in use'.

    Pedestrians have been crossing when there is a gap in the traffic.

    A Royal Borough spokesman said a contractor has been called out to fix the problem.

