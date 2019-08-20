Extra trains scheduled for Reading Festival-goers

Extra trains to Maidenhead have been scheduled in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday to help Reading Festival-goers get home.

Revellers will be able to catch GWR’s 01.40am from Reading to Paddington, which will call at Twyford, Maidenhead and Slough en route to the capital.

The 3.30am will also call at the three stops on its way to London Paddington.

Anyone using Reading Station without a ticket should allow time to queue.