Claires Court applications recommended for refusal

Plans for Claires Court to move its senior girls and boys campuses to land in Cox Green have been recommended for refusal.

A package of five planning applications, which include outline plans for new houses and sports facilities, have been opposed by residents who formed the Cox Green Says No campaign.

They have criticised the plans - which are for land by the Ridgeway - on traffic grounds and been angered at the proposed development of green belt land, and will be encouraged after the council’s planning officers recommended the Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel reject all five.

The panel is due to meet on Wednesday, August 28 at Maidenhead Town Hall, where its members will have the decide whether to permit or refuse the application.

Updates to follow.