VOTE: Best charity finalists announced for Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

The final shortlist for the best charity award at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards has been announced today.

For the past two weeks, members of the public have been voting on the Advertiser website for their favourite good cause from a longlist of more than 30 charities operating in the Maidenhead and Windsor area.

The three charities with the highest number of votes are now finalists and will take part in a run-off vote until Friday to decide the winner.

The finalists are: Alzheimers Dementia Support, Thames Hospice and Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

Alzheimers Dementia Support is a charity which provides constructive practical guidance and a wide range of service to people whose lives are affected by dementia. It primarily operates in Windsor, Maidenhead, Ascot, Slough and Langley.

Thames Hospice provides expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire. It is building a new, expanded hospice next to Bray Lake.

Thames Valley Adventure Playground is a 2.5-acre site in Taplow and is open to children and adults with all types of special needs. It offers a safe and stimulating environment to play and share experiences, with users travelling from Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and beyond.

The final vote for the three finalists will take place until noon on Friday, August 23.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday, September 27 at Maidenhead's Holiday Inn.

Visit https://www.mwbusinessawards.com/ to find out more and buy tickets.