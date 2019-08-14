Boulters Lock car park extension to be discussed at Royal Borough planning meeting

A town centre redevelopment of 53 new apartments and an extension to Boulters Lock car park are on the agenda at next week’s Royal Borough planning meeting.

The Town Hall gathering on Wednesday at 7pm will see councillors discuss four planning applications, one of which also includes a proposal for 12 residential units in White Waltham.

First up on the agenda is the redevelopment of 23-33 York Road, with Shanly Homes hoping to gain planning permission for 53 apartments.

This will be made up of 23 studio flats, 25 one-bed flats and five two-bed flats following demolition of the existing buildings.

Planning officers have recommended councillors to grant this application subject to a consultation response from the flood authority.

Also on the agenda, the proposed extension to Boulters Lock car park in Lower Cookham Road will see 39 additional car parking spaces and 16 new cycle parking spaces.

The Royal Borough is the applicant, with the proposal also including new hardstanding and landscaping.

A previous application on the site for a new Hindu Society community centre was dismissed on appeal by a planning inspector as the scheme failed to demonstrate that the proposal would not cause harm to reptiles and great crested newts.

Further ecological surveys into the presence of these newts have been undertaken, which concluded that it is ‘highly unlikely’ that they inhabit the site.

It is recommended the panel grants planning permission with conditions.

Councillors will wrap up the meeting by debating a development in White Waltham which is recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Permission is sought for the redevelopment of Tudor House and Half Acre in Waltham Road, White Waltham comprising 12 new units.

These would include six flats (four two-bed and two bedsits) and six four-bed homes.

Officers have informed councillors that this development ‘would result in an incongruous, cramped overdevelopment of the site’ and ‘would not protect the character and distinctiveness of the area’.

