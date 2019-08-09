Maidenhead Regatta cancelled ahead of expected bad weather

Saturday's Maidenhead Regatta has been cancelled due to expected strong winds this weekend.

Maidenhead Rowing Club said in a statement this morning that the regatta committee made the decision in the interests of 'safety and well being of all competitors, spectators and volunteers'.

Full refunds have been offered for entry fees and a barbecue has been scheduled instead.

"We are very sorry to have to advuse you that the 2019 Maidenhead Regatta has had to be cancelled on the basis of the current weather forecast where strong winds are expected across the region," the club said.

"The Regatta Committee has been monitoring the weather forecast closely over the past few days and, regrettably, in the interests of safety and well being of all competitors, spectators and volunteers we have decided unanimously that the risks presented by the weather were too great.

"The expected strong winds (circa 25mph) and gusts (circa 40-50mph) will mean that the conditions may be unsafe for travelling to the event with trailers as well as potentially unfair and even unsafe to race in.

"It has been a difficult decision to make, and one that has not been taken lightly without proper consultation and consideration of all possible alternatives.

"The Regatta Committee has been taking steps to minimise costs incurred, but we do intend to offer a full refund of entries fees.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who had entered or who had volunteered to help as your continued support for Maidenhead Regatta is very much appreciated.

"For those of you who are especially disappointed at missing our out on your regatta burger and pint of beer - we are organising a Regatta BBQ at the Maidenhead Rowing Club boathouse (in River Road, Taplow) from 3:00pm to 11:00pm where a range of food and drinks will be offer.

"It would fantastic if our friends from local rowing clubs would still be able to join us."

Sunday's Thames Punting Championships has also been cancelled.

Visit https://www.maidenheadrc.org.uk/ for details.