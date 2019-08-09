SITE INDEX

    Thames Punting Championships cancelled due to bad weather

    Sunday’s Thames Punting Championships has been cancelled due to adverse weather.

    Organiser Sarah Teuten told the Advertiser this morning it would not be possible to run the annual event.

    She urged anyone with queries to call her on 07958 394616.

    The fate of tomorrow’s Maidenhead Regatta also hangs in the balance – organisers cancelled the singles and junior events on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s anticipated poor weather.

    Organisers were due to make a call on the rest of the programme at 10am this morning. Maidenhead Rowing Club has been contacted for information.

