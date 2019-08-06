SITE INDEX

    Braywick Road blocked by hay bales

    Update 17:00:

    These photos have come in from our photographer Ian Longthorne.

    A busy town centre road heading towards the M4 is blocked by hay bales.

    The A308 Braywick Road has been closed while the bales are cleared.

    TVP Roads Policing told its followers on Twitter: "Hay Hay Hay Braywick Road towards M4 currently blocked. Help is on hand and road should be cleared very soon."

    Updates to follow.

