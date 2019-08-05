New Maidenhead town centre car park to open this month

A new town centre car park will be open at the end of the month as Maidenhead’s regeneration continues.

A total of 40 temporary spaces will be built on the site, which will eventually become the site of the Landing project, where a mix of residential towers and retail units will be built.

A newsletter by Hub, the developer behind the Landing, and McAleer and Rushe Contracts, the construction firm working on the project, says: “The new council car park will begin to take its physical shape and it is aimed to be delivered and open for the last week of August.”

The car park will be on the triangle bordered by King Street, Queen Street and Broadway.

Permanent hoarding will also be put up this month which will ‘secure the perimeter’, the newsletter also says.

And street furniture on King Street will be relocated and used elsewhere in the borough.

“Continuation of demolition works with the higher buildings on King Street (is) expected to commence at the end of August,” the newsletter states.

A traffic management plan will be used during demolitions, with access and egress via Broadway.

Footpaths on Broadway and Queen Street will be shut during the works so pedestrians will have to use adjacent ones.

Soft-stripping has started on the terraced houses on Broadway which will allow for hand demolition to take place, which will ‘ensure the traditional bricks and roof slates are carefully handled for salvage’, allowing for material to be reused and recycled.