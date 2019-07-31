SITE INDEX

    • Fire in derelict Furze Platt pub attended by five fire engines

    George Roberts

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A fire in a derelict pub in Furze Platt was put out by firefighters last night.

    Five crews from fire stations across the area were called out to the fire in the closed-down Farmers Boy Pub in Harrow Lane at 3.30am.

    Despite the firefighter's efforts, the blaze consumed a large portion of the ground floor of the building but did not spread elsewhere.

    No people were harmed in the incident, and the building was empty when the crews arrived. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is underway. Firefighters suspect arson as a possible cause.

