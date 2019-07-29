High rents pushing Royal Borough families out of homes says charity founder

High rents in the Royal Borough are pushing low-income families into homelessness, a rough sleeping charity’s founder has warned.

Sue Brett, of the Brett Foundation, said she has been struggling to find solutions for low-income families in Maidenhead who have been priced out of a home.

Her comments come after national charity Shelter found that what it calls a ‘typical working family’ on a low income spends more than half their combined pay on privately renting in the Royal Borough.

“A lot of families are having to move out of the area because they can’t afford to live here,” Sue said.

“That means they sometimes get away from their support network, like parents and other family, who can help if they fall on hard times. Employment circumstances have a big impact, too.

“If you are on a zero hours contract or minimum wage you are really, really screwed,” she said.

Shelter has published data showing that the average low-income family in the South-east earns £25,411 after tax.

With the median year private rent in the area at £14,400 for a two-bedroom house, according to Office for National Statistics figures, an average family on £25,411 spends 56.7 per cent of their income just to keep a roof over their heads, Shelter says.

Sue said she has up to seven families on her books that she is trying to support who have had to leave their home – ending up in temporary accommodation, for example – because they have been priced out.

“We had one a couple of months ago where the landlord had sold the property,” she said, speaking of a mum, dad and son. They needed to move out. They could not afford anything else.”

The children have moved in with the family’s friends while the mum attempts to get into work.

The council aims to provide 30 per cent affordable housing on appropriate sites, though criticism from opposition councillors and residents has been aimed at whether the technical term of ‘affordable’ is genuinely something people on low incomes can purchase.

Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), the cabinet member for infrastructure, transport policy and housing, did not respond to the Advertiser by the time of going to print.