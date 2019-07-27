Firefighters put out blaze at Maidenhead Station

Firefighters were called to a fire at Maidenhead Station yesterday.

Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor were called to the railway station at 7.30pm after some electrical cables caught fire.

Firefighters spent about an hour and a half putting out the blaze, which was caused by an electrical fault, with carbon dioxide extinguishers.

They had to spend extra time to ensure the fire was properly extinguished and would not become reignited.

Some trains had to be diverted away from the station during the fire but services are now running as usual.