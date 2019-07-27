SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 27
20 °C
Sun, 28
22 °C
Mon, 29
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters put out blaze at Maidenhead Station

    George Roberts

    Firefighters put out blaze at Maidenhead Station

    Firefighters were called to a fire at Maidenhead Station yesterday.

    Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor were called to the railway station at 7.30pm after some electrical cables caught fire.

    Firefighters spent about an hour and a half putting out the blaze, which was caused by an electrical fault, with carbon dioxide extinguishers.

    They had to spend extra time to ensure the fire was properly extinguished and would not become reignited.

    Some trains had to be diverted away from the station during the fire but services are now running as usual.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved