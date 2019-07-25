Maidenhead man sentenced for drug offences

A Maidenhead man has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison for drug offences and possession of criminal property.

Matt Jones, 34, of Halifax Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and methadone and was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, July 19.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of criminal property.

Jones was charged on April 1 after police officers carried out a stop and search where drugs were recovered, and a house search revealed what Thames Valley Police described as a ‘large quantity’ of class A drugs, methadone and a large amount of cash.

Investigating officer PC Hughes-Parry of the Elite Problem Solving Team in Maidenhead said: “I hope this sentence shows that the supply of drugs will not be tolerated within our communities, and that it shows the effectiveness of stop searches.

“The Stronghold campaign works with our partners to prevent serious and organised crime.

“We will continue to work hard to investigate and prosecute those committing crime in our communities.

“We would also ask anyone who is aware of drug dealing in the community to please report it to the police on our non-emergency number 101, online or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”