    • Thunder warning issued for areas including Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor tonight

    Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough

    A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.

    Much of the UK, including Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor, can expect hot weather to spark 'scattered thunderstorms' which will continue overnight.

    The Met Office also states: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

    "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

    "There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

    "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind."

    The Met Office's website, www.metoffice.gov.uk also include advice on staying safe in a thunderstorm.

    The warning will last from 3pm to 4am tomorrow, though the Met Office forecast sunshine to continue in Maidenhead for much of today.

