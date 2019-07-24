Fire in Maidenhead town centre caused by air conditioning unit

Fire broke out in a Maidenhead town centre off licence after an air conditioning unit caught alight.

Fire crews from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor were called to Queen Street at about 3.30pm today (Wednesday) when a fire was reported at Sweetprice, an off licence and convenience store.

The fire was caused by an air conditioning unit behind the shop, which has started smoking before catching fire.

No people were harmed in the incident, and the fire did not spread to other areas.