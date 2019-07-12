Deliveroo officially launches in Maidenhead

Food delivery service Deliveroo has officially launched in Maidenhead.

As part of its expansions across the UK, the business hopes to partner with 30 restaurants and takeaways by the end of the year.

Deliveroo is a service which delivers food fresh from restaurants to customers via an app.

To celebrate the launch in Maidenhead, Deliveroo is giving away hundreds of free doughnuts around the town centre this Saturday (July 13).

It is also giving customers 20 per cent discount off orders for the next four weeks.

Food favourites including KFC and Pizza Express as well as regional restaurants such as New York Deli and Ali’s Fish & Chips will be available to order.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo regional director in the UK, said: “Launching in Maidenhead is a key milestone for Deliveroo.

"Maidenhead has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants, so we’re excited to connect them.

"We look forward to working with our new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses. Deliveroo will also create work for 50 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

Download the app on the App Store and Google Play.