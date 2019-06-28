Body of man found after fire breaks out in block of flats in Maidenhead

The body of a man was found in Maidenhead this morning after a fire broke out in a block of flats.

At 3:11am this morning (Friday), the fire service received a call to a report of smoke coming from a block of flats in Princess Street.

Two crews from Maidenhead and one from Windsor and Slough Fire Stations were sent to the scene, alongside two officers.

Upon arrival, six firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze affecting one of the flats. A fan was used to ventilate the floor that the fire was located on.

Occupants were evacuated, with firefighters rescuing six residents from the building. The body of a man was discovered inside one of the flats.

A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service fire investigation officer is working with Thames Valley Police to investigate the cause of the fire.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police was called to a property in Princess Street, Maidenhead at around 3.26am on Friday, June 28 following reports of a fire.

"Officers attended the scene along with the fire service, where sadly a man was found deceased. Next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious."