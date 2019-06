SLOUGH 131473

Gerald Cooper (90) and Jacqueline Cooper (87) are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary at Langley Haven Care Home and the home is putting on a big party for them. The new Mayor of Slough Avtar Kaur Cheema will be there, and also pupils from Castle View Primary School, Slough. Langley Haven Care Home, 30 Rambler Ln, Slough