Man jailed for five decades of sexual abuse

A 73-year-old man has been jailed for 17 years for five decades of 'truly awful' sexual abuse.



David Witts, of Merryfields Way, Lewisham committed sexual offences against boys in Berkshire and West London between 1968 and 2003.



After a 10 day trial at Reading Crown Court a jury found Witts guilty of one count of buggery and five counts of indecent assault.



At the court yesterday he was jailed for 17 years.



Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christine Miller of Thames Valley Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The abuse, which took place over five decades to the five victims, was truly awful.



“I am overwhelmed by the bravery of the victims in coming forward and reporting what happened to them.



“I wish to commend them and thank them for their help in convicting Witts, a manipulative man with an unhealthy sexual interest in young boys.



“No amount of jail time will make up for what Witts has done and the suffering he has caused, but I hope this serves to at least offer the victims some closure.”