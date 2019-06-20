Thunderstorms expected to bring torrential rain to Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend

10:47AM, Thursday 20 June 2019
Thunderstorms could bring torrential rain and lightning across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the whole of England and Wales from 3pm on Sunday all the way through to Monday night.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses will be flooded and a slight chance of power cuts.
Spray and flooding could also impact driving conditions.
The Met Office has advised people plan ahead before travelling.
