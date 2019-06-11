Interactive map shows Royal Borough's most-searched for famous names on Wikipedia

What do the Prime Minister, the founder of Pennsylvania and the controversial Sports Direct owner all have in common?

They are among the top names searched on Wikipedia based on places they are associated with, according to a new interactive map.

The Pudding, an online title which produces informative graphics, has published a map showing one name per town that is most Wikipedia-ed – provided they have some form of association with the place.

This could mean the person was born there, grew up there, lived there or had some sort of connection that would be noted on their Wikipedia page.

For Maidenhead, Bray and Cookham, Theresa May comes top – all are part of her constituency.

William Penn, who founded the colony of Pennsylvania in North America in 1681, is the most searched-for person related to Ruscombe. The Quaker died in the village in 1718.

Meanwhile, Mike Ashley, who began his sportswear empire in Maidenhead during the 1980s, is Burnham’s most Wikipedia-ed. The tycoon, who still owned Newcastle United as the Advertiser went to print, grew up in Burnham.

Henry Vansittart, the 18th-century governor of Bengal, is top in Shottesbrooke while diarist Thomas Hearne is the most searched-for in White Waltham.

Children’s literature pioneer John Newbery is top in Waltham St Lawrence, Waldorf Astor in Taplow, businessman Galen Weston is in Marlow, and Paul Daniel comes top in Wargrave.

Visit pudding.cool/2019/06/people-map-uk to view the area.