Maidenhead Cheese and Chilli Festival under two weeks away

05:00PM, Monday 10 June 2019
The wait is nearly over for Maidenhead's first cheese and chilli festival.
Held over the weekend of June 22 and 23 from 10am to 5pm, the fiery two-day event will involve live music, cooking demonstrations, taste tents, sport activities and a ‘man versus food’ challenge.
Taking place at Maidenhead Town Moor in Blackamoor Lane, tickets range from £6 for adults to £4 for seniors and disabled visitors - while Under 16s go free. Online sales end June 20.
Visit cheeseandchillifestival.com/locations/maidenhead
