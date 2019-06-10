Storms could cause flooding and 'possible danger to life' across Berkshire today

Heavy rain could cause flooding and possible 'danger to life' in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough today.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain across Berkshire and London between 3pm and 11pm.

It has warned that fast flowing floodwater could cause 'danger to life' in some areas.

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, potentially causing damage to some buildings.

Commuters should also be prepared for 'likely' delays to train and bus travel, while drivers should expect difficult road conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts could also affect some areas.

The Met Office has advised people to stay indoors during the storm and to avoid walking near trees or buildings.