    • Police arrest man in connection with rape in Maidenhead

    David Lee

    A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in Maidenhead.

    The victim, a woman, was raped in a property in the Woodlands Park area of the town overnight between Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29.

    A 49-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested this afternoon (Saturday) and is now in police custody.

