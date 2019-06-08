Police arrest man in connection with rape in Maidenhead

03:50PM, Saturday 08 June 2019
A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in Maidenhead.
The victim, a woman, was raped in a property in the Woodlands Park area of the town overnight between Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29.
A 49-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested this afternoon (Saturday) and is now in police custody.
