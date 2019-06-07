CCTV released in connection with Maidenhead rape investigation

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man it believes may have vital information about a rape in Maidenhead.

The victim, a woman, was raped in a property in the Woodlands Park area of the town overnight between Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Jamieson of Force CID based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “If you are the man in these CCTV images, or know who he is please contact police as soon as possible.

“We believe the man may have vital information about the rape of a woman in a property in the Woodlands Park area of Maidenhead overnight between Tuesday 28 May and Wednesday 29 May."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the investigation reference number 43190167394.

Alternatively, visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/