E-Fit released after father punched in the face in Maidenhead

A father walking down a Maidenhead road with his son was punched in the face by a man riding a bike.

Thames Valley Police has released an E-Fit image of the offender following the assault.

At around 3.15pm on May 17, the victim, a man in his sixties, was walking along Shoppenhangers Road with his son when they were approached by a man on a bike.

The man proceeded to shout at the victim and punched him in the face, before riding away.

The victim received head injuries that required hospital treatment. His son was not injured.

The offender is described as a white man, in his thirties, approximately 5ft 6ins tall and of slight build. He was wearing an olive green parka-style jacket and a black hat.

Investigating officer, PC Lis O’Brien, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I would like to speak to the man in this E-Fit image, or anyone who may recognise him or have information about his whereabouts.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190148435’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”