Acoustic festival coming to Maidenhead

Music fans looking for a more chilled out festival experience may well be tempted by the latest addition to the town’s events bill.

Maidenhead-based musician Tara Deane is bringing an acoustic festival to the High Street next month with a fund-raising target of £1,000 for national charity Asthma UK.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 6, initially outside Off The Tap, where an open-air stage will be in place from noon until 4pm, and then inside the pub until 10pm.

Entry is free and there will be a selection of craft stalls, a magic show, community groups and more than 20 acoustic bands from Maidenhead and the surrounding area performing.

“Having an acoustic festival is great because we are creating our own little niche,” Tara said.

“It is about bringing everybody creative in Maidenhead together.

“Everyone can come along and have an amazing time – I am really looking forward to it.

“It is going to be a fantastic event and I am so excited to be raising money for such an amazing cause, which has helped me personally.

“What [Off The Tap] has created down there is like a community of musicians.”