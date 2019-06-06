18th Maidenhead Scout Group gather for annual camp

The 18th Maidenhead Scout Group got cooking over the May bank holiday weekend for its annual camp.

Activities at Walter Davies Scout Campsite in Stoke Poges included a zip wire, crate stacking and assault course, as well as pizza and cake cooking in a cardboard oven.

While on Sunday evening they enjoyed a BBQ followed by songs around the camp fire.

Camp leader Sean Croft said: "It was a great fun filled camp as usual, where young cubs and scouts do and achieve things they never thought they would ever do, and get to do things they may not be able to at home. We are already planning next years camp."

The 18th Maidenhead Scout Group meet in the grounds of Desborough College in Shoppenhangers Road during school terms, with beaver sessions on Monday's, cubs on Wednesdays and scouts on Fridays.

For further information email sean.croft@btinternet.com.