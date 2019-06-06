Re:charge receives £3,000 grant from Louis Baylis Trust

Re:charge R&R has been given a £3,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust, allowing it to continue to offer its ‘much-needed services within Maidenhead’.

R&R (Restore & Revive) works with families in the town through weekly drop-in sessions in Larchfield, Furze Platt and the town centre.

The charity provides venues where families can feel safe, supported, valued and is open most weeks of the year, including bank holidays.

It achieves this by offering drop-in facilities for families, held on Tuesdays at Larchfield Community Centre from 10am-2pm, Wednesdays at St Peters Church from 10am-2pm and Thursdays at the Quaker Meeting House, in West Street, from 10am-3pm.

The sessions offer a safe, friendly environment, giving R&R the opportunity to build relationships with local families, while offering relevant advice and support.

Georgie Grafham, chairman of trustees, said: “One of the aims for R&R is to identify, from the session attendees, future leaders from the locality to take on the running of the drop-in centres, while offering them continued training and mentoring.

“To date we have fulfilled this by employing four members of staff who were previously attending R&R sessions.”

During the Easter holiday, more than 50 children attended the Larchfield session which involved games, activities and an Easter egg hunt while Maidenhead Foodshare provided lunch for the families.

Commenting on the grant, Georgie said: “Everyone at Re:charge would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the Louis Baylis Trust for the funding of £3,000 they awarded R&R in December 2018.

“This funding has enabled R&R to continue to offer its much needed services within Maidenhead.”