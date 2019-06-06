Deliveroo coming to Maidenhead next month

Food delivery service Deliveroo will launch in Maidenhead later next month.

The service sees customers schedule orders via the app from independent eateries, traditional takeaways and chain restaurants, delivered directly to their homes.

It is not yet known what Maidenhead restaurants will be available on the app.

Ahead of its launch in the town, Deliveroo is on the look out for drivers and riders to help deliver the food from restaurants where it operates.

It is on the hunt for people who drive cars or ride a motorcycle or bike, with the benefit of earning extra money.

New riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Maidenhead and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.”

To apply, visit deliveroo.co.uk/apply.