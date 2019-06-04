Maidenhead Odeon Luxe to offer £5 tickets

Film fans can catch the latest flicks at Maidenhead's recently-refurbished cinema - for a fraction of the usual price.

Odeon Luxe is running the £5 offer on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 when it will officially launch to the public as a luxury cinema after six months of refurbishment.

It now features 633 handmade reclining seats across eight upgraded screens, as well as a state-of-the-art screen and new sound and digital projectors.

Odeon Luxe Maidenhead general manager Terri Winfield said: “We are so excited to officially launch Odeon Luxe Maidenhead with a big weekend of £5 tickets.

"The community has always been a huge support to us and we have already had some great feedback from those who have seen some of the upgrades while we have remained opened during the works.

"We are looking forward to showing off the complete refurbishment and giving Maidenhead film fans a cinema experience like they have never experienced before."

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time incurring a small booking fee and those wanting to try the iSense screen on opening weekend can do so with an upgrade fee at the time of purchase.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.odeon.co.uk.