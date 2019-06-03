OneBelow to replace Poundworld in Nicholsons shopping centre

A new discount store will open in the Nicholsons shopping centre at the end of this week.

OneBelow - which sells items priced at £1 or less - is due to open in the former Poundworld site and will start trading at 10am this Friday (June 7), according to a sign in the window.

Poundworld went into administration in June last year.

Full opening times for the new OneBelow store have not yet been released.