OneBelow to replace Poundworld in Nicholsons shopping centre

05:25PM, Monday 03 June 2019
A new discount store will open in the Nicholsons shopping centre at the end of this week.
OneBelow - which sells items priced at £1 or less - is due to open in the former Poundworld site and will start trading at 10am this Friday (June 7), according to a sign in the window.
Poundworld went into administration in June last year.
Full opening times for the new OneBelow store have not yet been released.
