Man arrested on suspicion of Grenfell Park rape

Thames Valley Police has arrested a man on suspicion of rape in Maidenhead.

The victim, a man in his twenties, informed a member of the public at around 3.30am yesterday that he had been raped near the basketball court in Grenfell Park.

A man, aged 20, from Maidenhead was arrested yesterday on suspicion of rape.

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Penny Mackenzie said: “Although an arrest has been made, we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with regards to this incident.

“The offender is described as white, about 5ft 8ins, with short brown hair, possibly in his early twenties.

“This is an extremely serious offence and a thorough investigation is continuing.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have information with regards to this incident.

“At this time, I would like to thank those who have already come forward or assisted with this investigation.”

Please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190164205 / previously URN 240 (1/6) or make a report here https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.