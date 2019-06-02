Fire services called to rescue trapped dog

10:10AM, Sunday 02 June 2019
A trainee police dog
Firefighters were called to Summerleaze Road at 11:30pm last night to help a dog that was trapped in a gravel yard.
A Staffordshire bull terrier chased a rabbit under a fence and became trapped on the wrong side.
The RSPCA were called to the scene and remained there for several hours while they worked to free the dog.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.