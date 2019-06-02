SITE INDEX

    • Fire services called to rescue trapped dog

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk
    Fire services called to rescue trapped dog

    A trainee police dog

    Firefighters were called to Summerleaze Road at 11:30pm last night to help a dog that was trapped in a gravel yard.

    A Staffordshire bull terrier chased a rabbit under a fence and became trapped on the wrong side.

    The RSPCA were called to the scene and remained there for several hours while they worked to free the dog.

