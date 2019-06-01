Police appeal for information following rape of man in Grenfell Park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the rape of a man in Grenfell Park at 3:33am this morning.

A member of the public called the police after a man in his twenties informed them that he had been raped near the basketball court in Grenfell Park.

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Penny Mackenzie said: "This is an extremely serious offence and a thorough investigation is underway.

"We believe the victim was in Gordon's bar in Queen Street, Maidenhead, last night or the early hours of this morning, where he met a man.

"The victim was then raped by a man near the basketball court in the park.

"Following the offence, the offender may have stolen the victim's phone.

"The man that the victim met in the bar may not be the offender, however we need to speak to him as he could have vital information to aid our investigation.

"This man is white, about 5ft 8ins, with short brown hair, possibly in his early twenties.

"He was wearing a T-shirt and Nike trainers.

"He did not speak any English and may have been Romanian."

Thames Valley Police are asking for anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer at the scenewatch in the park, call 101 or visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 240 (1/6).