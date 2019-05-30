Passenger cut free from car after collision in Stafferton Way

05:45PM, Thursday 30 May 2019
car accident. Stafferton Way / Stafferton Link, Maidenhead
Fire services were called to a collision on Stafferton Way at 3pm.
The roof and doors of a black ranger had to be removed to free a man who had suffered suspected neck injuries.
A member of the public driving a green golf stopped to assist the emergency services as the passenger was examined.
The other car involved in the collision had left the scene.
The road was closed during the rescue and reopened at around 5pm.
