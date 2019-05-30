SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 30
22 °C
Fri, 31
20 °C
Sat, 01
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Passenger cut free from car after collision in Stafferton Way

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk
    MAIDENHEAD 131355-6

    car accident. Stafferton Way / Stafferton Link, Maidenhead

    Fire services were called to a collision on Stafferton Way at 3pm.

    The roof and doors of a black ranger had to be removed to free a man who had suffered suspected neck injuries.

    A member of the public driving a green golf stopped to assist the emergency services as the passenger was examined.

    The other car involved in the collision had left the scene.

    The road was closed during the rescue and reopened at around 5pm. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved