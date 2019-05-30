In pictures: state-of-the-art Thames Hospice facility taking shape

With the first brick now officially laid at the new Thames Hospice site, huge progress has already been made on constructing the facility near Bray Lake.

The building has come a long way since the official groundbreaking, attended by Theresa May, in February.

Work is expected to be completed by July 2020. Reporter George Roberts looks at the progress which has been made on site.

On February 22 Theresa May joined Windsor MP Adam Afriyie and Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven for the official groundbreaking ceremony.

Only three months ago the site was empty, with the foundations still yet to be dug.

An image taken by a drone in February shows how the site looked before the work had started. The new state-of-the-art facility in Windsor Road will provide 28 inpatient rooms, which all come with en suites and space for families to stay overnight.

The first brick was officially laid on Tuesday by Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven and Tim Potter, trustee of the Shanly Foundation, which has just donated £400,000 for a new therapy room.

After three months on the site the facility is already taking shape, with a concrete and metal skeleton hinting at how the building will look when it is finished next summer.

Just had a look around the new @ThamesHospCare site by Bray Lake. Things are coming along nicely, work is expected to be complete in July next year pic.twitter.com/8kUuzxxoHI — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) May 28, 2019

Overlooking Bray Lake, inpatients staying at the hospice will have views of the water once it is built.