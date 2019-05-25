SITE INDEX

    • Two-year-old boy freed from car in Maidenhead

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A young child was freed from a car this morning (Saturday). 

    At about 10.30am in Northern Meadows, the keys of the vehicle were left in the ignition while the driver was outside, before the car locked itself. 

    The two-year-old was inside the car for 10 minutes before a fire crew from Maidenhead forced the drivers door open and unlocked it. 

    The toddler was unharmed. 

