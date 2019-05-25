Two-year-old boy freed from car in Maidenhead

06:05PM, Saturday 25 May 2019
A young child was freed from a car this morning (Saturday).
At about 10.30am in Northern Meadows, the keys of the vehicle were left in the ignition while the driver was outside, before the car locked itself.
The two-year-old was inside the car for 10 minutes before a fire crew from Maidenhead forced the drivers door open and unlocked it.
The toddler was unharmed.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.