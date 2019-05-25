Dog caught in barbed wire freed by fire fighters at Braywick Nature Reserve

A dog which had been caught in some barbed wire was freed safely by firefighters today (Saturday).

At about 11am, one crew from Maidenhead attended to the young spaniel at Braywick Nature Reserve in Green Lane, after it had got itself caught in a piece of sharp fencing sticking up from the ground while playing in the bushes.

The pooch had the barbed wire wrapped around its chest but after spending about 10 minutes on the scene, firefighters ensured the dog avoided a visit to the vet.