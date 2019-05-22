New mayor chosen in Windsor Guildhall ceremony

Pomp and ceremony was on full display at Windsor Guildhall on Tuesday evening as the Royal Borough’s new mayor was inaugurated.

Cllr Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale and Cheapside), who previously held the mostly ceremonial role in 2016/17, was again elected to the post unanimously by fellow councillors.

Cllr Gary Muir (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) was also confirmed as her deputy for the next year.

“I have now joined a very special group of councillors who have served the Royal Borough as mayor for another occasion – second time around,” Mayor Luxton said after receiving her red robes.

“I certainly do feel privileged – unless, of course, it is a ploy by my (Conservative) group to keep me away from the (council) panels, or my husband to keep me away from the shops – but I do know there is internet.”

Her chosen charity this time around is Thames Hospice, which is building its new facility next to Bray Lake.

“I want to try and raise as much as I can for this great charity,” she told the guildhall, which was packed with councillors – including several new faces following the local election - dressed in formal robes and friends and relatives watching the ceremony.

Cllrs Luxton and Muir replace Paul Lion and Colin Rayner, respectively, who have both finished their official duties because neither stood in the election to continue as councillors.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) was also re-elected as leader of the Royal Borough. All 23 Tories voted for him after opposition councillors requested a named vote.

A total of 17 councillors voted against, including opposition leaders Cllr Simon Werner (Pinkneys Green, Lib Dem) and Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor).

Cllr Ewan Larcombe (Ind, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) abstained.

Cllr Dudley said he would work to ‘make the Royal Borough an even better place’.

The membership of council panels was also approved and divided between the Conservative group, Liberal Democrats and the ‘Local Independents’ grouping of the West Windsor Residents’ Association, Old Windsor Residents’ Association and The Borough First.

Newly-elected Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) will now chair the Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel, which deals with planning applications.

Another new face, Cllr Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green) will chair the licensing panel.