Motorcycle collision temporarily closes Henley Road

A collision between two motorcyclists closed part of Henley Road for about half an hour today.

The scene of the collision at the junction with the A404 was attended by a crew from Maidenhead and a crew from Windsor at about 3.30pm.

Firefighters used absorbent granules and pads to clear-up spilt oil and fuel resulting from the collision before handing over to highways agency.

The crews also administered first aid to the motorcyclists before ambulances arrived to provide further treatment.

Firefighters were at the scene for about 45 minutes.