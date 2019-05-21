SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 21
19 °C
Wed, 22
20 °C
Thu, 23
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Motorcycle collision temporarily closes Henley Road

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A collision between two motorcyclists closed part of Henley Road for about half an hour today.

    The scene of the collision at the junction with the A404 was attended by a crew from Maidenhead and a crew from Windsor at about 3.30pm.

    Firefighters used absorbent granules and pads to clear-up spilt oil and fuel resulting from the collision before handing over to highways agency.

    The crews also administered first aid to the motorcyclists before ambulances arrived to provide further treatment.

    Firefighters were at the scene for about 45 minutes.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved