CCTV appeal launched following "violent and unprovoked" attack on man at Marlow Car Wash. A man in his forties was punched in the head and knocked unconscious in a "violent and unprovoked" attack at Marlow Car Wash.

The victim was punched by two men who entered the car wash in Oak Tree Road at around 5.15pm on Sunday, March 9.

The victim was taken to Wexham Park Hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. He has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men who may have vital information about the incident. Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnesses the incident or has information about it.

Investigating Officer PC Amy Hennah based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attacked on a man who was left with serious injuries.

“Fortunately the victim is recovering and is out of hospital.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident or may have witnessed what happened.

“It’s especially important that we speak to the two men pictured in these CCTV images as we believe they could have vital information for us.

“If you think you know these men, or you think it could be you, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190073408 or make a report online.

“If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please also contact us if you have any other information that could help with this investigation.