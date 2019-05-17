Man sentenced for driving wrong way down M4

A man has been sentenced for driving the wrong way down the M4 motorway.

Guhue Prince, 59, of Harlech Tower Park Road, East London pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, using words which could cause distress or harm, driving with alcohol level above limit, and using a vehicle without insurance.

The incident dates back to March 2 2019 at about 4.20am when officers responded to multiple reports of a car driving on the M4 towards London on the Westbound carriageway which heads to Wales.

The vehicle travelled between junctions 12 and 8/9 and stopped in lane two after going head on with a police car.

Roads policing officers from Taplow arrested Prince who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

During his arrest he used homophobic language and was aggressive to the officers.

Prince was tested for alcohol and blew 57ug in the breathalyser with the legal limit being 35ug.

He was charged on March 3.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police Prince was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, April 30 to an eight months prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and has been disqualified from driving for four years.

At his sentencing he was also required to undertake 240 hours of unpaid work, undergo a rehabilitation order and pay a victim surcharge of £140.

He will have to take an extended driving test at the end of his driving ban,

Investigating officer PC Benjamin Taylor of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based Taplow, said: “Princes’ driving was extremely dangerous and put the life of other road users at risk and it is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured.

“This is a clear reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving and the effects it can have no decision making and on an individual’s ability to drive.

“Drinking driving is not acceptable and one of the fatal four and causes many serious accidents, we would remind the public that it’s not worth the risk.”