Eton College Scholars to perform recital at St. Luke’s Church

St. Luke’s Church on Norfolk Road, Maidenhead are hosting a special organ recital by Eton College Scholars on Sunday, May 19.

The Scholars will perform a variety of classic pieces from renowned composers including Bach, Elgar and Böellmann.

The concert will begin at 3pm, with tickets available at the door for £8, and guests will be treated to cream tea after the recital.

The event is a pre-festival concert in the run up to St. Luke’s Church Music Festival from June 21 – 30.