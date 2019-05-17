SITE INDEX

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk
    Eton College Scholars to perform recital at St. Luke’s Church

    St. Luke’s Church on Norfolk Road, Maidenhead are hosting a special organ recital by Eton College Scholars on Sunday, May 19.

    The Scholars will perform a variety of classic pieces from renowned composers including Bach, Elgar and Böellmann.

    The concert will begin at 3pm, with tickets available at the door for £8, and guests will be treated to cream tea after the recital.

    The event is a pre-festival concert in the run up to St. Luke’s Church Music Festival from June 21 – 30.

